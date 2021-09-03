DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 2,232,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,679. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,287 shares of company stock worth $714,216. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.