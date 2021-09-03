Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $69.49. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

