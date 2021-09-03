Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $23.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

