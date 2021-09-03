E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 92920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

EONGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that E.On Se will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

