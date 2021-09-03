easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$11.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

