Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CEV stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

