Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

