Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.