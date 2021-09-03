Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

