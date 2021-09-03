Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) & PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Financial Analysis

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% PQ Group -17.03% 9.67% 3.94%

This table compares Ecovyst and PQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.65 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.37 PQ Group $1.11 billion 0.00 -$278.77 million $1.00 N/A

PQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of PQ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecovyst and PQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 PQ Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. PQ Group has a consensus target price of $18.88, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PQ Group is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PQ Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PQ Group beats Ecovyst on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About PQ Group

