Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

