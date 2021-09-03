Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,341. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.