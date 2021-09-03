Elitium (EUM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $748,995.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $115.80 million and approximately $748,995.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00008445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.30 or 0.00800235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

