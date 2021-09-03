Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.87 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,407. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.