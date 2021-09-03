Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 8,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,209. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $716,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.