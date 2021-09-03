Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Endesa has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

