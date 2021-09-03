Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Enecuum has a market cap of $22.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,224,584 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

