Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 333.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $50.49 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

EGHSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

