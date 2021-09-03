ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.