Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 525,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,527. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $504.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
