Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

