Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

