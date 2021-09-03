Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.95 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

