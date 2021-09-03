Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26 Million Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NULG stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

