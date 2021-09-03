Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $256.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.85. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

