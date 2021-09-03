Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 206,433 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 99,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

