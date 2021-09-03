Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.