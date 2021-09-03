EnWave (CVE:ENW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.45. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.02. EnWave has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

