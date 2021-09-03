EnWave (CVE:ENW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.45. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
EnWave stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.02. EnWave has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.
