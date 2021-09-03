EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $68.36 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

