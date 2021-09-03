Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.