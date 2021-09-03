Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $242.59 on Thursday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

