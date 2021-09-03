ERn Financial LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,882.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,707.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.