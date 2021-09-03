ERn Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 126,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.