ERn Financial LLC Sells 378 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.55. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,629. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

