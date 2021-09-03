Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

