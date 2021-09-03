Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

