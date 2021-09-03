ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 387.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 400,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $16.85 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.