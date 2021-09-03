Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 715,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $105.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

