Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 513,712 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,858,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,435,000.

OUNZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,847. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

