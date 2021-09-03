Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:API traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.32 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on API. Macquarie cut their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

