European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

EWCZ stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

