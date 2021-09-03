Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.32. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 842 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

