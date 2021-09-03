Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

