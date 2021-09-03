Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.08. Evolus shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,446 shares changing hands.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 164,860 shares valued at $1,779,481. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.