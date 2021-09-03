Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$33.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

