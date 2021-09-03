Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

EXPD stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

