Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.94

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.94 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

