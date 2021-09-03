Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.50 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.