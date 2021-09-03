Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $95,010.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

Shares of FB traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.28. 14,761,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

