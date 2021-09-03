Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,317.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

